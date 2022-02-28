0
Monday 28 February 2022 - 07:16

Russian Ruble Plunges 30% amid Sanctions over Ukraine Offensive

Story Code : 981254
Russian Ruble Plunges 30% amid Sanctions over Ukraine Offensive
The ruble was trading as low as 119 per dollar as offshore trading started in the morning during Asia hours, from nearly 84 per dollar the previous day, according to Factset data.

Russia’s central bank on Monday confirmed it had barred its brokers from carrying out sell orders from foreigners as it seeks to contain the financial market fallout. It also said it would be freeing 733 billion rubles ($8.78 billion) in local bank reserves to boost liquidity.

It came as the Russia-Ukraine crisis shows no sign of abating.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
28 February 2022
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
28 February 2022
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
27 February 2022
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022