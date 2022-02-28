Hezbollah Military Stronger than Ever: Sheikh Qawook

Islam Times - Member of Hezbollah Central Council Sheikh Nabil Qawook stressed that the Islamic Resistance has managed to augment its military capabilities quantitatively and qualitatively, adding that its has become stronger than ever.

Addressing a mourning ceremony, Sheikh Qawook indicated that the Israeli enemy knows well that the most serious threat to its entity is Hezbollah and cited the sample of “Hassan” drone which flew over occupied Palestine last week.Sheikh Qawook added that it is normal for the pro-Israeli parties in Lebanon to express dissatisfaction with Hezbollah achievements, calling on them to learn from the Ukrainian sample of Us betrayal.Sheikh Qawook also noted that the upcoming parliamentary elections will certainly witness a renewal of allegiance to the Resistance path, highlighting the importance of liberating Lebanon from the US hegemony.