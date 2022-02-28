0
Monday 28 February 2022 - 07:20

Hezbollah Military Stronger than Ever: Sheikh Qawook

Story Code : 981255
Hezbollah Military Stronger than Ever: Sheikh Qawook
Addressing a mourning ceremony, Sheikh Qawook indicated that the Israeli enemy knows well that the most  serious threat to its entity is Hezbollah and cited the sample of “Hassan” drone which flew over occupied Palestine last week.

Sheikh Qawook added that it is normal for the pro-Israeli parties in Lebanon to express dissatisfaction with Hezbollah achievements, calling on them to learn from the Ukrainian sample of Us betrayal.

Sheikh Qawook also noted that the upcoming parliamentary elections will certainly witness a renewal of allegiance to the Resistance path, highlighting the importance of liberating Lebanon from the US hegemony.
