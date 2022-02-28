0
Monday 28 February 2022 - 08:06

Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

Story Code : 981261
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
Schumer said on Sunday the request would be added to a spending bill expected to reach the Senate floor next week, Reuters reported.

The White House on Friday requested $6.4 billion in new funding from Congress in response to Russia’s military action in Ukraine. That would include $3.5 billion for the Pentagon and another $2.9 billion to support Eastern European allies with military and humanitarian aid.

The proposal followed a meeting between Biden administration budget officials and congressional leaders as well as lawmakers on key committees.

Senator Patrick Leahy, Democrat from Vermont and Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he would work with the Biden administration and lawmakers to provide “the necessary resources” to address the Ukrainian conflict. 

“The United States government needs to provide the necessary resources to support our allies and assist the innocent people caught in the middle of this needless calamity,” Leahy claimed in a statement.

The proposed spending package will be negotiated in Congress and could change before it is finalized.

Meanwhile, the United States is providing Ukraine with $350 million in additional military assistance as fighting rages on between Ukrainian forces and Russian troops.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday that the State Department is releasing "lethal defensive assistance" from US stocks to Ukraine, saying the package is aimed at helping "Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing."

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on Thursday a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region to “defend people” subjected to "genocide" there against government forces, stressing that Moscow has “no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.”

US President Joe Biden called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," and the American media described it as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two assault by Russia.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
28 February 2022
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
28 February 2022
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
27 February 2022
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022