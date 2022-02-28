Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years

Islam Times - Members of the Group of Seven (G7) need to assess the damage they caused to the world in the past 24 hours, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated.

When commenting on the G7’s statement that Russia would be responsible for any damage caused to Ukraine, Ukrainian nationals and international organizations, the diplomat pointed out that G7 countries should start with themselves."It is high time the G7 assessed the damage that its members caused to the world in the past 20-25 years, and offset it with its own money rather than with someone else’s," Zakharova told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.These countries created damage "on several continents," she stressed.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize and denazify the country. The Russia’s Defense Ministry reported later that the Russian Armed Forces were not delivering strikes against Ukrainian cities. The ministry emphasized that the Ukrainian military infrastructure was being destroyed by precision weapons and there was no threat to civilians.Russia still has friends in the world, for instance, China, Zakharova added."Of course, we have," she said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1 television channel when asked whether Russia still has any friends."Look at the reaction of world giants. Those who are not seeking to present themselves as giants, but who really are giants. In particular, China. You must have seen this reaction," she continued.Zakharova stated the emergence of nuclear weapons in Ukraine would be a "golden dream" for Washington."The US deployed its nuclear weapons on the territory of European countries. It’s not France and the UK that have their own nuclear weapons. This is Italy and many other countries that possess the US nuclear weapons but they do not have access to them. The US controls them there. It was a golden dream that it would appear in Ukraine," she continued.According to Zakharova, this "unbridled and absolutely uncontrolled conduct of the Anglo-Saxon pseudo gurus" will cover not only Russia, but also everyone who will somehow "get in their way"."They didn’t believe us then. That was ten years ago. China is now facing this on all fronts," she concluded.