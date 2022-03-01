‘Israeli’-made Weapons Are Heading to Ukraine

Islam Times - As NATO member states announce that they are shipping modern weapons to Ukraine, ‘Israeli’-made weapons are also on their way.

On Sunday evening, the Netherlands announced that it would send 50 Panzerfaust 3 anti-tank weapon systems with 400 rockets and 200 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles. Amsterdam will also supply 100 sniper rifles and 3,000 additional munitions.The Army Recognition website said that all the military equipment and weapons will be transported to an Eastern European country by American C-17 transport aircraft, which departed from Eindhoven airbase and once on the ground, will be transported by road to Ukraine.The Panzerfaust 3 is a man-portable rocket-propelled grenade that can penetrate 900 mm of steel armor or 700 mm. of explosive reactive armor and destroy tanks such as the Soviet T-72 and T-80.Manufactured by Germany’s ‘Dynamit Nobel Defense’, a subsidiary of the Zionist regime’s Rafael Advanced System, the Panzerfaust 3-IT anti-tank weapon is expected to arrive in Ukraine to replenish and boost the stockpiles of weapons able to destroy Russian armor.A disposable anti-tank weapon, the Panzerfaust has an effective combat range of 300 meters against moving targets and up to 600 meters against static targets.Operated by a single soldier, it can be used against tanks, armored vehicles, reinforced emplacements and light bunkers. Stationary aircraft can also be struck with it.The company and the Zionist regime’s war minister did not comment on the matter. However, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Saturday that he had authorized the Netherlands to send Ukraine the military equipment.Germany did not need to ask for the Tel Aviv regime’s approval to transfer the weapons because the plant in Burbach was only acquired by Rafael in 2004, and Berlin had been financing the development of the weapon since it was first introduced in 1973.‘Israel’ has sold billions of dollars’ worth of weapons systems to Eastern European countries since 2014. In 2021, the Zionist entity’s military exports reached $8.3 billion, with 30%t going to Europe.The sales included missiles, rockets, air systems, communications, drones, intelligence systems, radar and early warning systems, ammunition and armament, manned aircraft, avionics, observation and electro-optics.Rafael has also sold the SPIKE 5th generation, precise electro-optical missile to 18 European Union and NATO members, who can transfer the weapon to Ukraine if given the green light from Tel Aviv.