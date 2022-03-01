Sudanese People Reject Normalization of Ties with Israeli Regime

Islam Times - Sudanese activists once again reiterated that the people of the Arab country categorically oppose the normalization of ties Israeli regime.

Sudanese activists opposing the normalization of ties with Israel as well as Muslim scholars from the African country organized a forum to discuss the stance of the Sudanese people on the normalization of relations between Khartoum and Tel Aviv, as part of events marking the al-Quds Global Week.The participants in the event stressed that the Sudanese people reject any normalization of ties with Israel and unanimously agreed that the move is “unacceptable”.They also emphasized the impossibility of establishing ties with or recognizing the Israeli regime, urging the junta to retract from normalizing relations with Tel Aviv as it constitutes “a betrayal of the Sudanese people”, according to Al-Alam news channel.“The people of Sudanese are against the normalization and are against any ties with Israel,” Idris Suleiman said at the event.Sudan agreed to normalize ties with the Israeli regime in October 2020 as part of US-brokered agreements, a month after the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed similar deals with Tel Aviv.The normalization deals were condemned by Palestine as a brazen betrayal of the Palestinian cause.However, the development of relations between the two sides has been slower than Israel’s growing ties with the UAE, Bahrain, and Morocco. An official normalization deal has to go through the Sudanese parliament before it comes into effect.Referring to the meeting that was held between Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, the chairman of Sudan’s ruling council, and then Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu in 2020, Suleiman said the move was “unacceptable” and does not represent the stance of Sudan and its people on Israel.The Sudanese military, led by coup leader Gen. Burhan, seized power last October, after detaining Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and other civilian leaders and dissolving the year-old transitional government as well as the joint ruling military-civilian sovereign council.He also declared a state of emergency and vowed to form what he called a competent government.The move drew anger and outrage across the North African country and sparked international condemnations, including from the UN Security Council. The country has been rocked by protests since then.While the coup has been censured everywhere, the regime in Tel Aviv has chosen to be silent. Experts see it as an approval of the Sudanese military’s actions by the Israeli regime.Speculation that the coup could have been engineered by the Tel Aviv regime to have a friendlier ruler in Khartoum has been raised after an Israeli regime delegation reportedly visited Sudan shortly after the overthrow of the civilian-led transitional government led by Hamdok.Hamdok was restored in his post as part of a political deal with military rulers of the restive African country, but he resigned earlier in January amid a political impasse and large-scale protests.