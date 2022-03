Islam Times - Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started at the Belarussian border, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told.

The delegation from Kyiv includes Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak among others.Russia reportedly wants neutrality of Ukraine, guarantees that it will never join NATO and that Kyiv recognize the declared independence of breakaway regions in the east of the country.Kyiv, meanwhile, said its goal for the discussions was an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of all Russian forces from Ukraine.