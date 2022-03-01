0
Tuesday 1 March 2022 - 07:52

Palestinians Express Solidarity with Prisoners Held in Israeli Jails

Story Code : 981411
Palestinians Express Solidarity with Prisoners Held in Israeli Jails
The protesters rallied across Ramallah, chanting slogans calling for the release of the Palestinian prisoners and condemning the Israeli violations of their rights.

Raising the Palestine flag and pictures of the prisoner, they also urged Palestinian factions to support the prisoners, especially those with diseases.

“The rally has a message that the Palestinian people can’t leave the prisoners alone as a prey for the [Israeli regime],” Essam Bakr, a coordinator for the National and Islamic Forces, a coalition of various Palestinian factions in Ramallah, told Anadolu Agency.

The rally came as Israeli forces raided various sections of Rimon Prison and attacked Palestinian prisoners on Sunday, according to the Palestinian Prisoners’ Society.

More solidarity protests are slated for Tuesday to express support for the prisoners, who have been faced with intensified punitive measures adopted by the Israeli jail authorities for more than three weeks.

Open-ended hunger strike looming

Palestinian prisoners stressed on Sunday that the “prisons’ intifada” (uprising) against the Israeli crackdown won’t stop until their demands are met.

Moaz Abu Sharkh, a spokesman for Asra Media Office, told SAFA news agency that the situation in Israeli prisons was tense, noting that the upcoming days would see more escalation inside the jails.

“In case the administration (Israeli prison authority) did not respond to the prisoners’ demands to abolish all the punitive measures, there is a strong tendency for staging an open-ended hunger strike next March,” Abu Sharkh said.

Israel has intensified its repressive measures since six Palestinians broke out of the regime’s high-security Gilboa prison on September 4 using tools as primitive as a spoon.

A massive manhunt was launched by Israeli forces, leading to the re-capture of all six escapees by September 19.

Palestinians have hailed the jailbreak as a victory, while Israelis decried the incident as a major security and intelligence failure.

Israeli jail authorities keep Palestinian prisoners under deplorable conditions lacking proper hygienic standards.

Palestinian inmates have also been subjected to systematic torture, harassment, and repression.

There are thousands of Palestinians held in Israeli jails. Hundreds of them have been incarcerated without being charged or tried, under Israel’s so-called administrative detention. Some prisoners have been held in "administrative detention" for up to 11 years.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
28 February 2022
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
28 February 2022
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
27 February 2022
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022