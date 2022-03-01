0
Tuesday 1 March 2022 - 09:22

N Korea Blames Ukraine Crisis on “Hegemonic High-Handedness” of US

Ceasefire talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border on Monday as Moscow faced US-led economic sanctions four days after its invasion of Ukraine, which has been roundly denounced in the West.

In its first official statement on Russia's attack, the North Korean Foreign Ministry said that the West was guilty of "abuse of power".

"The root cause of the Ukraine crisis totally lies in the hegemonic policy of the US and the West, which enforce themselves in high-handedness and abuse of power against other countries," the North's official KCNA news agency said, citing an unnamed foreign ministry spokesperson.

The dispatch came just a day after North Korea, engaged in stalled denuclearization talks with the United States, fired a missile in what could be its first test after a record number of launches in January.

Washington has called for a resumption of talks on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, but North Korea has rejected the overtures, demanding US "hostile policy" and "double standards" be dropped.

Pyongyang has also threatened to restart testing its longer-range missiles and even nuclear weapons.

North Korea accused Washington and its allies of "ignoring Russia's reasonable and legitimate demands" for guaranteeing legally backed security assurances.

They "systematically undercut the European security environment by pursuing the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s expansion towards the east, including blatantly deploying attack weapons systems," KCNA said.

"The reality proves once again that as long as the US unilateral and double-dealing policy that threatens a sovereign country's peace and safety exists, there will never be peace in the world."
