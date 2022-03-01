0
Tuesday 1 March 2022 - 09:27

China Reiterates Opposition to Unilateral Sanctions against Russia

Story Code : 981430
China Reiterates Opposition to Unilateral Sanctions against Russia
Speaking at a regular daily news briefing in Beijing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Beijing was against using sanctions without an international mandate.

“We are against using sanctions to resolve problems, even more so against unilateral sanctions without international mandate. China and Russia will continue regular trade cooperation based on the spirit of mutual respect and equality, equality and mutual benefit.”

China is Russia’s biggest trading partner. The countries earlier this month signed a wide-ranging strategic partnership aimed at countering US influence.

Wang also brushed off a call from the White House on Sunday for China to condemn Russia’s operation against Ukraine. Instead, it has called for Russia's "reasonable" security demands to be heard.

China has already said the United States was not qualified to tell the Asian country how to respect state sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Elsewhere in his remarks on Monday, Wang urged both sides of the conflict to "remain calm and exercise restraint to prevent further escalation of the situation."

"China pays close attention to changes in the Ukraine situation and supports all efforts to de-escalate the situation and resolve it politically," Wang said.

Meanwhile, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Monday Russia has a system that can replace SWIFT internally. Nabiullina said all banks in Russia will fulfill their obligations and all funds on their accounts are secured.
Comment


Featured Stories
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
28 February 2022
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
28 February 2022
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
27 February 2022
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
Russia-West Relations at Point of No Return: Zakharova
26 February 2022
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
China Says Ready to Develop Cooperation with North Korea under ’New Situation’
26 February 2022
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
Raisi: NATO’s Expansion Threat against Independent States’ Security
25 February 2022
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
Hezbollah Can Fight Simultaneously On Multiple Fronts to Defeat Enemies
25 February 2022