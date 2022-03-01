0
Tuesday 1 March 2022 - 10:59

Lavrov: US Nuclear Weapons in Europe are Unacceptable, Time to Return Them Home

Story Code : 981450
Lavrov: US Nuclear Weapons in Europe are Unacceptable, Time to Return Them Home
In the current situation, Lavrov argued, it is important to prevent a new round of the arms race, and said that Russia calls upon the United States and its allies to join a moratorium on the deployment of short- and intermediate-range missiles in Europe.

“It is unacceptable for us that, contrary to the fundamental principles of the Non-Proliferation Treaty, US nuclear weapons are still present on the territory of some European countries”, he said while addressing the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva via a video call.

Lavrov also criticized the practice of the so called “joint nuclear missions” that involve non-nuclear NATO members, and which he said include scenarios of nuclear weapon use against Russia.

“It is high time the US nuclear weapons are return home, and the infrastructure in Europe related to them be completely dismantled,” he said.

Lavrov also warned that Russia does everything it can to prevent Ukraine from acquiring nuclear weapons.

He argued that Kiev’s statements about procuring nuclear weapons are not just empty bravado as Ukraine has Soviet nuclear technologies and delivery systems.

Also, Lavrov suggested that Western powers should refrain from creating military installations in former Soviet states that are not members of NATO.
Comment


Featured Stories
Ayatollah Khamenei: Today’s Ukraine Is Yesterday’s Afghanistan, It Is A Victim of US Policies
Ayatollah Khamenei: Today’s Ukraine Is Yesterday’s Afghanistan, It Is A Victim of US Policies
Sayyed Nasrallah Slams Int’l Community’s Double Standards Regarding Ukraine: World Silent to US Crimes
Sayyed Nasrallah Slams Int’l Community’s Double Standards Regarding Ukraine: World Silent to US Crimes
1 March 2022
US Senator: Washington Coordinating with Allies to Seize Putin’s Assets
US Senator: Washington Coordinating with Allies to Seize Putin’s Assets
1 March 2022
Damascus: US Could Transfer Terrorists from Syria to Ukraine Amid Russian Op.
Damascus: US Could Transfer Terrorists from Syria to Ukraine Amid Russian Op.
1 March 2022
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan
Mortar Shell Explosion Leaves 4 Children Dead, Injured in Afghanistan's Kunduz
28 February 2022
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
Schumer: Biden Administration to Push Congress for $6.4 Billion in Aid to Ukraine
28 February 2022
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
Russia Urges G7 Countries to Assess Global Damage They Caused in Past 25 Years
28 February 2022
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime
Palestinian Security Forces Arrest Zionist Regime's Spies
27 February 2022
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
Trump Again Calls Putin ‘Smart’, Blames Biden for Ukraine War
27 February 2022
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
Japan Military: North Korea Fires Possible Ballistic Missile for First Time in Month
27 February 2022
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
Russia Summons Israeli Ambassador over Regime’s Position on Military Actions in Ukraine
27 February 2022
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
Pentagon Looking for Ways to Send Lethal Weapons into Ukraine: Kirby
26 February 2022
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
Hezbollah Rejects Lebanon’s Foreign Ministry Condemnation of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine
26 February 2022