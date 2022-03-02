0
Wednesday 2 March 2022 - 06:22

IOF Kill 3rd Palestinian in Just One Day

Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifa was martyred by "‘Israeli’ occupation forces shooting at him near the town of Beit Fajar" south of the southern West Bank city of Bethlehem on Tuesday, the Palestinian Authority’s health ministry reported.

“The health ministry said it was informed by the Civil Affairs Authority that Abu Afifeh, from Arroub refugee camp, north of al-Khalil [Hebron] city, was shot by troops and killed at the entrance of Beit Fajjar,” the official Palestinian Wafa news agency reported.

Earlier in the day, the IOF fatally shot two Palestinians at the Jenin refugee camp in the north of the West Bank.

Palestinian sources said fierce clashes broke out between the “Israeli” entity’s forces and Palestinians after the former stormed the refugee camp at around 01:00 am local time [23:00 GMT] and opened fire at several resistance fighters and civilians there.

Medical sources identified one of the fatalities as Abdullah al-Husari, a former prisoner, who had been held in various “Israeli” jails, and named the other as 19-year-old Shadi Khaled Najm.

The IOF frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

The swoops are usually followed by protests by the residents, which lead to near-daily fatal clashes.
