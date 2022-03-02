0
Wednesday 2 March 2022 - 06:55

Resistance Now Stronger Than Ever: Palestinian Islamic Jihad

“The resistance has never been stronger and more steadfast than it is today, and keeps moving onwards powerfully towards its [intended] goals,” Ziad al-Nakhala said in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

Nakhala was addressing a ceremony held to commemorate the 30th martyrdom anniversary of Sayyed Abbas al-Musawi, the Lebanese resistance movement of Hezbollah’s co-founder and former secretary-general, Lebanon’s al-Manar television network reported.

Hezbollah has invariably stood shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian resistance and this support would continue until Palestine’s liberation, the Palestinian official said.

Nakhala laid emphasis on the need for the region’s various resistance factions to preserve their unity towards the goal of confronting the Zionist project until its complete defeat and ultimate realization of Palestinians’ rights inside their land.

“Al-Quds will remain the central plank of the Muslim world’s issues,” he said, adding, “Al-Quds will stay in our hearts, and we will enter it [one day] like conquerors and strike down the enemy’s flags.”

The Israeli regime occupied the western side of the city, which houses the al-Aqsa Mosque’s compound—Islam’s third-holiest site—during a heavily Western-backed war in 1948.

The regime occupied the West Bank, including East al-Quds, in another such war in 1967.

Palestinians want the eastern side to serve as the capital of their future state, while the Tel Aviv region lays claim to its entirety.
