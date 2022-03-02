Hezbollah Denies Reports about Israeli Commando Operation against Resistance UAVs Cache

Islam Times - Hezbollah issued on Tuesday a statement which denies the media reports claiming an Israeli commando operation against one of the Resistance drone caches.

“Commenting on what is being circulated by some media outlets which claimed a Zionist force managed to reach one of the Resistance drone caches and destroy it, Hezbollah firmly denies these reports that are categorically untrue.”During his latest speech, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah has managed to convert its rockets into precision missiles and fabricate drones. His eminence maintained that all the Israeli attempts to prevent the Resistance from acquiring game-changing weapons have failed, vowing to confront any Israeli commando operation.