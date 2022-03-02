2 Syrian Military Forces Killed in US Military Attack

Islam Times - The Syrian defense ministry announced that a Syrian officer and a soldier had been killed in an attack by US troops accompanied by the SDF militants in Tal Tamr oF Syrian Hasakah province.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the country's defense ministry said that the Syrian army blocked the path of the US forces and SDF militants who were trying to enter Tal Tamr, forcing them to return.Shortly afterwards, the SDF militias attacked the Syrian forces with machine guns and mortars, killing two military forces, including an officer and a Syrian soldier.Syrian forces also responded to the attackers and wounded a number of militants, according to the statement.