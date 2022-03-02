Lebanese President Hopes for Success of Vienna Talks

Islam Times - Lebanese President Michel Aoun voiced hope that the Vienna talks between Iran and the world powers would lead to an agreement, saying that it will benefit the entire region.

Aoun made the remarks in a meeting with Iranian Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmayeeli in Beirut on Monday.The success of the Vienna talks "in a way that would guarantee comfort of people and their happy life signals peace not only for Iran, but for the entire region", he said.Aoun added that Iran has managed to "deal with the difficult circumstances it has faced and succeeded in developing its industries … despite the imposition of sanctions and deprivations [against it]”.He also expressed his country's willingness to maintain best relations with Iran.Esmayeeli, for his part, hailed the Lebanese president's principled, pivotal and firm positions which have given the country a unique position.He said the new Iranian administration has an open and constructive foreign policy based on establishing convergence and dialogue with regional countries in general and the friendly and brotherly countries in specific.Esmayeeli added that strengthening cooperation and constructive convergence among regional countries guarantees their security and stability on one hand and empowers them and prevents interference of foreign countries on the other hand.He pointed to Iran's success, specially in battling the coronavirus pandemic, despite the sanctions imposed on the country, and said, "The Vienna talks are proceeding positively, which could help reach a positive and constructive agreement."The Iranian minister emphasized that Iran insists on reaching a "fair, permanent and lasting" agreement with the P4+1 group of countries in Vienna "in a way that ensures that it will not be cancelled with the change of ... administrations in the US"."This will have a positive impact on all the countries and peoples of the region,” he pointed out.Esmayeeli also emphasized that his visit to Beirut indicates Iran's intention to strengthen brotherly relations with Lebanon in all fields.He stressed that Iranians extend a hand of convergence and cooperation towards Lebanon and are fully prepared to strengthen and consolidate bilateral relations in all areas.Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China -- started talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna last April on the assumption that the US, under the Joe Biden administration, is willing to repeal the so-called maximum pressure policy.Tehran says it will not settle for anything less than the removal of all US sanctions in a verifiable manner. It also wants guarantees that Washington would not abandon the agreement again.The eighth round of talks between Tehran and the G4+1 group of countries continues in Vienna on the JCPOA revival and removal of sanctions.Last month, the Iranian legislators issued a statement, calling on the administration of President Seyed Ebrahim Rayeesi to adhere to Iran’s red lines as the talks inched forward in Vienna.They said the US government and its European allies had shown that they were not bound by any agreement over the past few years, so Iran was obliged to learn from the experience and set clear red lines.The red lines, according to the lawmakers, include guarantees by the United States and the three European signatories of the JCPOA that they would not abandon a potential agreement again and seek recourse to “the snapback mechanism”, which would reinstate the UN Security Council’s sanctions against Iran. They also asserted that all sanctions imposed under “false excuses” had to be removed.