Wednesday 2 March 2022 - 10:08

Russia Forces Captured Port City of Kherson

Russia said it would press forward with its military advances.

Moscow announced the beginning of a special military operation in Ukraine on Thursday morning, with the goal of defending the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics from what President Putin has called a "genocide" of the Russian-speaking population, targeted by Kiev since the right-wing nationalist government seized power in a coup-d'etat. The latter was hailed by Western powers as an "installation of democracy."

The Russian Foreign Ministry said the operation aims at bringing the puppet regime in Kiev to justice for the crimes it has committed.

Moreover, the Russian military says that Kiev has been using its own people as human shields and spreading fake videos with the clear aim of later accusing Russia of targeting civilians. Nebenzia on his colleagues to not fall victim to this information war, acknowledging, however, that sadly his calls "will not be heard."
