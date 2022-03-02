0
Wednesday 2 March 2022 - 10:09

Mexico Believes Gang Dispute Behind Apparent Massacre

The armed attack that reportedly killed at least a dozen people at a wake in Mexico is believed to be the result of a gang dispute, the Mexican government said Tuesday.

Authorities said that they were unable to confirm the death toll from Sunday's apparent massacre in the western state of Michoacan because no bodies were found.

A video circulating on social media showed gunmen pointing at a group of people standing against a wall with their hands raised.

Bursts of gunfire are heard but the people's fate is unclear from the video, which was apparently filmed from a neighboring building in the municipality of San Jose de Gracia.

The attack is believed to be motivated by "revenge" by one cell of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel against another, Mexico’s Deputy Security Minister Ricardo Mejia told reporters.

Mexican media initially reported up to 17 deaths, but Mejia said it was uncertain how many people were killed.

"We can't confirm any numbers because there are no bodies," he said.

San Jose de Gracia is located near the border between Michoacan and Jalisco - two of Mexico's most violent states due to turf wars between gangs involved in drug smuggling and extortion.

Michoacan is the world's biggest avocado-producing region and threats against a US inspector working there last month prompted the United States to suspend Mexican exports of the fruit.

Mexico recorded more than 340,000 murders since launching a controversial anti-drug military operation in 2006, most of them blamed on fighting between criminals, according to official figures.
