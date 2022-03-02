Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen

Islam Times - Saudi-led coalition’s warplanes have launched a new round of airstrikes on various regions across Yemen, as the Riyadh regime and its allies escalate their aggression against the war-torn country.

Yemen's al-Masirah television network reported more than a dozen air attacks on the country’s northern Province of Hajjah in the early hours of Wednesday, saying the Saudi jets bombarded the Harad district.Fighter jets from the Saudi-led coalition had carried out 22 airstrikes on the same Yemeni district hours earlier. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.Saudi-led fighter jets also launched three raids on the al-Jubah and Wadi al-Ubaidah districts of the central Yemeni Province of Ma’rib, in addition to two raids on the al-Hazm district in the northern Province of Jawf.There is still no report of possible casualties in the airstrikes.Moreover, Saudi-led military aircraft conducted two airstrikes against the Baqim district in Yemen’s northwestern Province of Sa’ada.Meanwhile, a senior member of Yemen’s popular Ansarullah resistance movement denounced the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for extending an arms embargo to all his fellow fighters, stating that UN bodies are only concerned about selling their positions, and do not care at all about global peace and security.Abdulmalik al-Ajri told al-Masirah TV that “the arms embargo contradicts earlier claims made by the UN Special Envoy for Yemen [Hans Grundberg] with respect to the re-launch of peace negotiations. How does he call for peace on one hand and escalates tensions on the other?”He stressed that the move invalidates peace efforts, and proves that the UN institutions are bodies simply formed to serve the interests of the United States and its Western allies.