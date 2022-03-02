US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium

Islam Times - The US nuclear power industry is reportedly lobbying the Biden administration to permit continued import of uranium from Russia despite the growing conflict in Ukraine, citing the cheap supply of the fuel as key to maintaining low electricity prices in the country.

The National Energy Institute (NEI), a trade group of American nuclear power generation companies, including Duke Energy Corp and Exelon Corp, is lobbying the White House to keep the exemption on uranium imports from Russia, Reuters reported Wednesday citing “two sources familiar with the matter.”"The (US nuclear power) industry is just addicted to cheap Russian uranium," said one of the sources cited in the report, who spoke on the condition of anonymity due to the “sensitivity of the situation.”The US depends on Russia and its allies Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan for nearly half of the uranium powering its nuclear plants, about 10.3 million kilograms in 2020, which in turn produce nearly 20 percent of electricity across the United States, according to the US Energy Information Administration and the World Nuclear Association.Australia and Canada also have large reserves of uranium and there is ample processing capability there and in Europe, the report adds. But Russia and its allies are the cheapest producers.The development comes as the US and its mostly European allies have imposed a series of sanctions on Moscow in the past week as Russian forces continued their advance into neighboring Ukraine. The sanctions, however, exempt uranium sales and related financial transactions, according to the report.The NEI lobbying, the sources add, intends to ensure that uranium does not get caught up in any future energy-related sanctions, especially amid mounting calls to sanction Russian crude oil sales.Moreover, the US nuclear power industry's use of Russian uranium will most likely trigger further questions about where and how the US procures the materials needed to supply high-tech and renewable-energy products, a dependency that President Joe Biden described last week as a national security threat.The Washington-based NEI also emphasized that it supports a diversity of uranium supply, including the development of facilities across the US to produce and process the fuel."While Russia is a significant global supplier of commercial nuclear fuel, US utilities contract with a worldwide network of companies and countries for their fuel requirements to mitigate the risks of potential disruption," said NEI's senior director of fuel and radiation safety, Nima Ashkeboussi, as quoted in the report.The report comes as Russian forces advance toward Ukraine’s capital of Kiev.