Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op

Islam Times - NATO intelligence services are behind the anti-Russian fake news about the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed.

"A colossal stream of fakes... Now it's all filling and flooding our information space. Moreover, I want to say that real intelligence agencies are behind this, not some invented ones... This is a colossal confrontation, which is undoubtedly guided and conducted by Brussels. This is, of course, the infrastructure of NATO, which is involved," she said, Sputnik reported.Western sanctions have no legal basis and are not related to the current situation, she noted."These measures have no legal basis, in fact they are not connected ... with the current situation," Zakharova added.President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years". The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.