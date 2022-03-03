A 3rd World War Will Involve Nuclear Weapons: Russian Foreign Minister

Islam Times - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that if a third World War were to take place, it would involve nuclear weapons and be destructive, the RIA news agency reported.

Lavrov has said that Russia, which launched what it calls a special military operation against Ukraine last week, would face a "real danger" if Kiev acquired nuclear weapons, Reuters reported.Meanwhile, thousands of people fleeing fierce fighting in Ukraine streamed across central European border crossings on Wednesday as Russian troops bombarded Ukrainian cities and looked poised to advance on the embattled capital, Kiev.Western nations raced to supply humanitarian and military aid while piling pressure on a Russian economy already reeling under sanctions, with US President Joe Biden warning Vladimir Putin that the Russian leader had "no idea what's coming".The United Nations has estimated that close to 700,000 people have fled to neighboring countries since the invasion began in what the UN Refugee Agency has warned looks set to become Europe's largest refugee crisis this century.Nearly a week into the invasion, which Putin has called "a special military operation", the flood of fleeing people showed few signs of easing.