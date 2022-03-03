0
Thursday 3 March 2022 - 01:23

USA Will Abandon ‘Israel’ Just as Ukraine: Zionist Circles

Story Code : 981730
Ukrainian officials expressed dissatisfaction with the Zionist hesitation in supporting their strategic allies in face of the Russians, while the Israeli officials are considering a neutral position that does not affect Tel Aviv relations with Moscow.

Zionist analysts and TV correspondents considered that the United States of America will abandon ‘Israel’ and its allies just as it has been doing in the case of Ukraine.

The Zionist analysts added that ‘Israel’ must prepare itself to deal with a new world order in which China and Russia play a vital role.

Russia started on February 24 a special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Russian national security from strategic threats.
