USA Will Abandon ‘Israel’ Just as Ukraine: Zionist Circles

Islam Times - The Zionist political as well as military command and circles cautiously observe the Russian special operation in Ukraine, taking a confused stance in this regard.

Ukrainian officials expressed dissatisfaction with the Zionist hesitation in supporting their strategic allies in face of the Russians, while the Israeli officials are considering a neutral position that does not affect Tel Aviv relations with Moscow.Zionist analysts and TV correspondents considered that the United States of America will abandon ‘Israel’ and its allies just as it has been doing in the case of Ukraine.The Zionist analysts added that ‘Israel’ must prepare itself to deal with a new world order in which China and Russia play a vital role.Russia started on February 24 a special military operation in Ukraine to protect the Russian national security from strategic threats.