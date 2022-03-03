0
Thursday 3 March 2022 - 01:25

Sayyed Nasrallah on Upcoming Parliamentary Elections: “We Shall Forever Protect and Build”

Story Code : 981731
In a televised address via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah slogan for this vote will be: “We Shall Forever Protect and Build.”

His eminence said the parliamentary vote will take place on time next May, noting that voices which were casting doubts over holding the vote are saying nothing now.

Sayyed Nasrallah said Hezbollah will launch his first electoral campaigns on Thursday, noting that the party will exert efforts to win seats at Parliament along with Hezbollah’s allies.

“We are contacting our friends and allies and we still need some time to decide on the electoral lists and alliances,” his eminence said.

In this context, he pointed to importance of being accurate in dealing with media reports tackling Hezbollah’s alliances.

“What you are reading ad watching on media and social media is in many cases not true and inaccurate. When we reach decisive positions (regarding alliances) we will announce that frankly.”

“We may be in united lists with our allies and we may agree on having more than one list.”

Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah’s electoral program has been agreed upon by the party and will be announced soon.

He stressed that Hezbollah lawmakers represent the party’s stances and are committed to its decisions. In this context, he praised the party’s candidates as trustworthy, urging them to shoulder their responsibility in coping with legislative issues during their upcoming mandate.

The Hezbollah S.G. acknowledged that not all goals set by the party four years ago (in the last elections) have been achieved, stressing, meanwhile, that many achievements have been secured by the party’s lawmakers.

“There will be detailed report on Hezbollah’s achievements, especially on counter corruption level, that will be in the people’s hands soon.”

“We can’t make promises that are hard to fulfill. Since 1992 we have been setting realistic goals,” Sayyed Nasrallah said, stressing that people are adopting path of Resistance when they vote to Hezbollah candidates.

His eminence assured that Hezbollah chooses candidates based on their qualifications, regardless of their families or regions.

“Our candidates are the representatives of our path, party and Resistance.”

Sayyed Nasrallah then announced names of Hezbollah’s candidates:

- Mohammad Raad (Nabatieh in South III electoral district)
- Hasan Fadlallah (Bint Jbeil in South III electoral district)
- Ali Fayyad (Marjaayoun in South III electoral district)
- Sheikh Hasan Ezziddine (Zahrany-Tyre in South II electoral district)
- Hussein Jeshi (Zahrany-Tyre in South II electoral district)
- Amin Sherri (Beirut II electoral district)
- Rami Abu Hamdan (Zahle in Bekaa I electoral district)
- Hussein Hajj Hasan (Baalbek-Hermel in Bekaa III electoral district)
- Ibrahim Mousawi (Baalbek-Hermel in Bekaa III electoral district)
- Ihab Hamade (Baalbek-Hermel in Bekaa III electoral district)
- Ali Mekdad (Baalbek-Hermel in Bekaa III electoral district)
- Ali Ammar (Baabda in Mount Lebanon III electoral district)
- Raed Berro (Byblos in Mount Lebanon I electoral district)
