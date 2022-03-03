0
Thursday 3 March 2022 - 01:27

Iran: Realistic Attitude Needed from West to Strike Deal

Story Code : 981732
“Tehran has unveiled many initiatives to resolve the issue so far, and now reaching an agreement requires a political decision and a realistic attitude from the West,” Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said during a phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Wednesday.

He stressed the need for the outcome of the Vienna process to safeguard Iran’s national interests, including in the economic sphere.

In recent days, diplomats participating in the eighth round of negotiations in the Austrian capital have said that “a deal is within reach” provided that the remaining, narrowed-down issues are resolved.

During his phone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian also expressed satisfaction with the close cooperation between Iran and China in Vienna and said it is vital that the two countries continue such a trend.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister also noted the close contacts between Tehran and Beijing in the Vienna talks, saying many achievements have been secured through coordination and joint efforts.

Wang said the remaining issues in Vienna are important.

China understands and supports the rational demands of the Iranian side, he said.

He also expressed hope that the talks continue to make progress and ultimately lead to an agreement.
