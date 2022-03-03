0
Thursday 3 March 2022 - 02:15

EU Urges Israeli Regime to End Use of Excessive Force against Palestinians

EU Urges Israeli Regime to End Use of Excessive Force against Palestinians
“Concerned by yesterday’s violent clashes at Damascus Gate and daily incursions by Israeli forces in the West Bank, leading to two deaths and several injuries of civilians, including children,” the Office of the European Union Representative in the West Bank and Gaza Strip wrote in a post published on its official page on Tuesday.

It added, “Excessive use of force and live ammunition against civilians must stop.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday that Ammar Shafiq Abu Afifa was killed by Israeli military forces shooting at him near the town of Beit Fajar, located eight kilometers (4.9 miles) south of Bethlehem.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Afifa was a resident of the al-Arroub refugee camp in the southern West Bank.

Separately, Israeli forces killed two Palestinians before dawn on Tuesday after Israeli forces raided the Jenin refugee camp to arrest several people.

Wafa said the killing of the two Palestinians sparked a “massive and angry march” in Jenin.

Palestinian and international rights groups have long condemned the excessive use of force by Israeli forces against Palestinians.

Israeli rights group B'Tselem said it had recorded the death of 77 Palestinians by the regime’s forces in the West Bank last year.

It highlighted that more than half of those killed were not implicated in any attacks.

The Israeli military frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

The swoops are usually followed by protests by the residents, which lead to near-daily fatal clashes.
