Thursday 3 March 2022 - 09:12

War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis

The queues of cars waiting for fuel are “stretching more than three kilometers in front of [petrol] stations in various provinces” across the country, Al-Mutawakel told Yemen's Al-Masirah television network on Wednesday.

He further noted that the crisis could be resolved, if fuel ships were not blocked from entering Yemen via Hudaydah port.

“Despite having undergone inspection and received UN clearance, the Yemen-bound fuel ships are being seized by the Saudi-led coalition waging war on Yemen and are transferred to Saudi Arabia’s Jizan port,” Al-Mutawakel explained.

In parallel, the Yemeni official stated: “We always wonder about the benefit of granting the oil tankers UN permits, and [at the same time] the justifications of the acts of piracy committed by the aggression’s coalition against them in international waters.”

Earlier in the day, the YPC said the Saudi-led aggression banned a fuel ship, which had received UN clearance, from entering Hudaydah port.
