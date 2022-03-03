0
Thursday 3 March 2022 - 09:13

Capitol Attack Probe: Trump Engaged in Criminal Conspiracy

In a 221-page court filing, the panel said Trump and his associates potentially engaged in conspiracy to defraud the US and may have obstructed an official proceeding.

The Select Committee's members previously stated they will consider a criminal referral – passing evidence of criminal conduct to the US Justice Department, a largely symbolic move. However, it would increase political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to charge the former president.

"Evidence and information available to the Committee establishes a good-faith belief that Mr. Trump and others may have engaged in criminal and/or fraudulent acts," the committee said in a court filing.

The filing further stated: “The Select Committee also has a good-faith basis for concluding that the President and members of his Campaign engaged in a criminal conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Court documents were filed in federal court as part of the Select Committee's dispute with Jon Eastman, a lawyer who advised Trump on a plan to invalidate election results in several states.

Eastman attempted to withhold documents from the committee, seeking to block a subpoena. His lawyer, Charles Burnham, said his client has a responsibility “to protect client confidences, even at great personal risk and expense.”

Burnham added, “The Select Committee has responded to Dr. Eastman’s efforts to discharge this responsibility by accusing him of criminal activity.”
