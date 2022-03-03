0
Thursday 3 March 2022 - 11:48

Kremlin: Excluding Russian Athletes from Paralympics ‘Disgrace’

Story Code : 981816
Kremlin: Excluding Russian Athletes from Paralympics ‘Disgrace’
On Wednesday, the IPC announced that Russian and Belarusian athletes would be allowed to take part in the Winter Games in Beijing, scheduled for March 4-13, in a neutral status. However, earlier on Thursday, the IPC overturned its initial decision and completely banned Russians and Belarusians from the Games, citing a threat of a boycott from other countries.

“The situation is, of course, monstrous. This is a disgrace for the International Paralympic Committee. I cannot say otherwise. One decision was made yesterday, today this decision was changed, so, of course, we strongly condemn the International Paralympic Committee for this decision,” Peskov told reporters.

The IPC’s decision is yet another one in a series of bans for Russian athletes from various international sports events in the wake of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, ongoing since February 24 after the breakaway Donbass republics appealed for help against the attacks by the Ukrainian army.
