Ukraine Claims Nearly 9,000 Russian Soldiers Killed

Islam Times - Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy claimed Thursday that nearly 9,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the full-scale war on the country began a week ago.

“About 9,000 Russians were killed in a week,” Zelenskyy said in an address to the nation, Anadolu news agency reported.“Wherever they go, they will be destroyed. The invaders will get their answer from the Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy stated, adding this is a “Patriotic War” for Ukrainians.Noting that Ukrainians drove out the "invaders" from their cities with their bare hands, he added, “I sincerely admire the Ukrainians. We will drive them (Russians) away in disgrace…These are not state fighters. These are used, lost children.”“We thwart their plans that had been prepared for years. More invaders are fleeing from us towards their homes,” he said.Stressing that every "invader" should know that they will receive a fierce rebuff from the Ukrainians, Zelenskyy stated they will not give up and that the Russians will remember this forever.On Wednesday, Russia’s military officially announced some 498 Russian servicemen have been killed and nearly 1,600 wounded during the ongoing attack on Ukraine.The defense ministry refuted reports that there have been “countless” casualties, branding the claims as deliberate disinformation originating from Kiev.Russian President Vladimir Putin stated in a televised address on the morning of February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.When clarifying the unfolding developments, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.