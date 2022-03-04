Emmanuel Macron Confirms He Will Run for Second Term

Islam Times - French President Emmanuel Macron formally announced Thursday that he will run for a second term in April's presidential election.

"I am seeking your trust again. I am a candidate to invent with you, faced with the century's challenges, a French and European singular response,'' Macron said in a letter to the French people, according to Deutsche Welle.The letter published online by numerous news sites ended months of speculation and signaled the start of the election campaign.If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader to win a second term in office for two decades.The first round of the presidential vote would take place on April 10 and the runoff, if necessary, was scheduled for April 24.