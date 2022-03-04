0
Friday 4 March 2022 - 08:06

Emmanuel Macron Confirms He Will Run for Second Term

Story Code : 981928
Emmanuel Macron Confirms He Will Run for Second Term
"I am seeking your trust again. I am a candidate to invent with you, faced with the century's challenges, a French and European singular response,'' Macron said in a letter to the French people, according to Deutsche Welle.

The letter published online by numerous news sites ended months of speculation and signaled the start of the election campaign.

If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader to win a second term in office for two decades.

The first round of the presidential vote would take place on April 10 and the runoff, if necessary, was scheduled for April 24.
Comment


Featured Stories
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
3 March 2022
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
3 March 2022
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
3 March 2022
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
3 March 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
2 March 2022
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
2 March 2022
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
2 March 2022
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
2 March 2022