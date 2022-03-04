Sheikh Qassem: All US Attempts to Undermine Hezbollah Power Will Be Doomed to Failure

Islam Times - Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed on Thursday that all the US attempts to undermine Hezbollah power will be doomed to failure. adding that the anti-Resistance propaganda will not change the election results.

Addressing Hezbollah ceremony held to launch the election machine in Beirut and Mount Lebanon, Sheikh Qassem confirmed that Hezbollah ministers and deputies work days and nights to serve the people interests.Sheikh Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah supports holding the parliamentary elections on time, adding that the Party has been preparing for the vote for six months.Sheikh Qassem indicated that Hezbollah has been always providing socioeconomic services to the Lebanese people, recalling importing the Iranian diesel and tasking more than 20 thousand medics to help the former health minister, Hamad Hasan.Sheikh Qassem also called on the Resistance supporters to participate heavily in the elections in support of the candidates of Hezbollah, “which will certainly emerge victorious just as it has defeated the Israeli, US, and takfiri enemies.Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah had announced on Wednesday the names of the party’s candidate for the upcoming parliamentary elections.In a televised address via Al-Manar, Sayyed Nasrallah said that Hezbollah slogan for this vote will be: “We Shall Forever Protect and Build.”