Devil-Vampire Alliance: MBS Says “Israel” Could be a ‘Potential Ally’!

Islam Times - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS] assumed that the Zionist entity might be a “potential ally” of Riyadh, in remarks published Thursday.

“For us, we hope that the conflict between the 'Israelis' and Palestinians is solved,” the prince told US monthly magazine The Atlantic.Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler further confirmed: “We don’t look at ‘Israel’ as an enemy, we look to them as a potential ally, with many interests that we can pursue together.”“But we have to solve some issues before we get to that,” he added in a rare interview with foreign media.In 2020, two of its main Gulf allies — Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates — normalized ties with apartheid “Israel”, becoming the third and fourth Arab states to do so after Egypt and Jordan.This comes as MBS continues to ignore “Israel’s” occupation, brutality and bloody nature, in parallel to the daily sufferings of Palestinians as he seemed more open towards “Israel”, allowing its aircrafts to pass through Saudi air space.