0
Friday 4 March 2022 - 11:02

US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin

Story Code : 981953
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
Senator Lindsey Graham’s tirade came following news of a fire at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which Ukraine blamed on a “Russian shelling.”

“Is there a Brutus in Russia? Is there a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg in the Russian military?” Graham Tweeted on Thursday night.

“Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate,” he added.

While Graham did not mention Putin by name or specify how exactly he expects the Russian people to “take him out,” his historical parallels leave little room for interpretation. Marcus Junius Brutus was a Roman politician who betrayed and assassinated Julius Caesar, immortalized in the emperor's dying words: “You too, Brutus?” Claus von Stauffenberg, meanwhile, was a German army officer famous for his failed assassination attempt on Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler.

On Thursday night, a fire broke out at a building near the six-reactor Zaporozhskaya Nuclear power Plant, with Ukrainian authorities accusing Russian troops of “shelling” the nuclear site.

Moscow had informed the international nuclear authorities on Tuesday that Russian forces had secured the territory around the plant and it was operating normally. Russian authorities have yet to respond to the latest charge.
Comment


Featured Stories
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
3 March 2022
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
3 March 2022
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
3 March 2022
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
3 March 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
2 March 2022
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
2 March 2022
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
2 March 2022
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
2 March 2022