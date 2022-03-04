0
Friday 4 March 2022 - 11:04

Roadside Bomb Targets US Convoy in Northern Iraq

A roadside bomb targeted the logistic convoy carrying equipment for US coalition forces in Saladin province on Thursday afternoon in northern Iraq.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or severe damage.

The Iraqi people and resistance groups have always stressed the need to expel the United States from Iraq, especially after the US recent attack on al-Hashdal al-Shaabi forces on the Iraqi-Syrian border, which resulted in the martyrdom of four members of the organization.

On 5 Jan 2020, Iraq's parliament has passed a resolution calling on the government to expel foreign troops from the country. 
