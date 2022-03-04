0
Friday 4 March 2022 - 11:06

MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant

The fire was the result of a provocation by Kiev aimed at accusing Russia of creating a hotbed of radioactive contamination, the ministry added, Sputnik reported.

"The purpose of the provocation of the Kiev regime at the nuclear facility is an attempt to accuse Russia of creating a source of radioactive contamination. All this testifies to the criminal intent of the Kiev regime or [President Volodymyr] Zelensky's complete loss of control over the actions of Ukrainian sabotage groups with the participation of foreign mercenaries," Konashenkov said.

According to Russian MoD Spokesman Igor Konashenkov, at around 2 am local time, a group of Russian National Guard officers patrolling the territory around the NPP were attacked by Ukrainian saboteurs who opened fire from the building of the station's training centre. Russian forces fired back and destroyed the saboteurs' combat bases. As they were leaving the building, the Ukrainian sabotage group set the building on fire.

Konashenkov added that the radiation level is normal following the incident. The NPP's staff continues to work as normal and is monitoring radiation levels.

The Ukrainian Emergency Service said a fire had erupted outside the Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant overnight, with one of its units having been switched off. The blaze was later extinguished, with no casualties reported.
