Syrian Govt. Forces, Locals Block US Military Convoys in Hasakah, Force Them to Turn Back

Islam Times - Two US military convoys have separately been forced to retreat from areas in Syria’s Northeastern Province of Hasakah after local residents in coordination with government forces prevented them from attempting to pass through their communities.

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that a US convoy, escorted by US-backed Kurdish militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), was forced on Thursday afternoon to turn around and head back in the direction it came from after locals of the village of al-Salihiyah blocked the road, and prevented its movement.Separately, a US military convoy of four armored vehicles was forced to retreat after Syrian government forces and angry residents of al-Da’doushiya village blocked its way.On February 13, scores of people blocked a US military convoy of six military vehicles and forced it to turn around and head back in the directions it came from after locals, supported by government forces, intercepted it in the village of Tell Dahab. The villagers threw stones at the convoy.SANA reported at the time that the convoy was accompanied by a car belonging to SDF militants.A US military convoy was forced to retreat from an area near the village of Salhiyeh Harb, close to Qamishli city, on January 15 after Syrian government forces and groups of local residents, upset with their presence in the region, blocked its way, and prevented the passage of US armored vehicles.The US military has stationed forces and equipment in eastern and northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, says the unlawful deployment is meant to plunder the country’s resources.Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in Syria for its oil.