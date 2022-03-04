Taliban Call for Lifting of Sanctions on Afghanistan

Islam Times - The Taliban have called on the international community to lift its sanctions on Afghanistan shortly after the United Nations warns about the country’s ‘irreversible’ economic collapse.

Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, theTaliban’s Deputy Prime Minister, made the demand during a conference on the national private sector on Friday, with some foreign representatives in attendance, Afghanistan’s TOLOnews television channel reported.“I call for...the international community to lift the remaining sanctions on Afghanistan and give the opportunity for Afghans to play their role in the economic development inside and outside Afghanistan,” he said.The official urged that nationwide security had been provided in Afghanistan and the ground was paved for trade and investment “like never before.”He urged the Afghan traders inside and outside the country to invest in Afghanistan.“Come to your own country. Your investment and trade here will benefit you and the Afghan nation,” Baradar said.The Taliban authorities lack international recognition six months after overrunning Kabul as the last US-led international troops departed, ending 20 years of war and occupation.The administration of US President Joe Biden has frozen nearly $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan Central Bank since the withdrawal of its occupation forces from the country in August 2021. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank have suspended activities in Afghanistan, withholding aid as well as $340 million in new reserves issued by the IMF last August.Many of the US allies and Western governments have also largely suspended their financial assistance to Afghanistan since the US troops’ withdrawal and the Taliban’s rise to power.On Wednesday, Deborah Lyons, the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA), said that solving the Afghan people’s problems required collaborating with the Taliban.