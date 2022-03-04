0
Friday 4 March 2022 - 12:06

US Supreme Court Nixes CIA Contractors' Testimony on Guantanamo Detainee

Story Code : 981966
US Supreme Court Nixes CIA Contractors
the justices ruled 6-3 on Thursday that due to national security concerns CIA contractors James Elmer Mitchell and John Bruce Jessen cannot be questioned in a Polish probe into the treatment of Abu Zubaydah.

Zubaydah, 50, is one of 39 remaining detainees at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

The contractors cannot be subpoenaed under a US law that allows federal courts to enforce a request for testimony or other evidence for a foreign legal proceeding, the justices said.

The court found that the government could assert what is known as the "state-secrets privilege" to preclude the contractors from being questioned in the investigation about their role in interrogating Zubaydah because it would put at risk US national security.

Poland is thought to be the location of a "black site" where the CIA employed harsh interrogation techniques against him.

Zubaydah lost an eye and underwent waterboarding - a form of simulated drowning - 83 times in a single month while in CIA custody, according to US government documents.

The contractors' testimony "would be tantamount to a disclosure from the CIA itself," Justice Stephen Breyer wrote in the ruling.

"For these reasons, we conclude that in this case the state secrets privilege applies to the existence (or nonexistence) of a CIA facility in Poland," Breyer added.

Zubaydah, a Palestinian, was captured in 2002 in Pakistan. He has been held by the US since then without charges. He has spent over 15 years detained at Guantanamo.

The Guantanamo prison, commonly known as "Gitmo," became synonymous with prisoner abuse by the United States in the early years of the so-called war on terror, gaining global notoriety for the widespread use of torture and other violations of human rights that took place within its walls.
Comment


Featured Stories
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
3 March 2022
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
3 March 2022
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
3 March 2022
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
3 March 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
2 March 2022
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
2 March 2022
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
2 March 2022
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
2 March 2022