Russia Demands Explanation from Washington as Senator Calls for Killing Putin

Islam Times - The Russian Embassy in the US demanded an official explanation from the White House over a statement made by Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who called on government officials to kill Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Graham, who is also a member of the Senate Budget Committee, posted a statement on Twitter, wondering if there is a Brutus in Russia or "a more successful Colonel Stauffenberg", referring to a Roman politician and a German officer, who were involved in the assassination of Julius Caesar and attempted assassination of Adolf Hitler, Sputnik reported."The only way this ends is for somebody in Russia to take this guy out. You would be doing your country - and the world - a great service", Lindsey Graham wrote.In a follow-up post, the South Carolina senator, called on the Russian people to "fix" the issue."Unless you want to live in darkness for the rest of your life, be isolated from the rest of the world in abject poverty, and live in darkness you need to step up to the plate", he wrote.The Russian Embassy in the United States said it demands a "strong condemnation of the criminal statements of this American".The mission pointed to the extremely high level of Russophobia and hatred in the United States towards Russia, saying it is impossible to believe that a senator of a country that preaches its moral values as a "guiding star" for all mankind could afford to call for terrorism as a way to achieve Washington's goals in the international arena.Graham's statement comes amid unprecedented tensions between Russia and the United States over Moscow's special operation in Ukraine. It was ordered on 24 February by Russian President Vladimir Putin and according to the head of state its aim is to "de-Nazify" and demilitarise Kiev as well as protect the residents of two breakaway regions, the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics (DPR and LPR).