Saturday 5 March 2022 - 04:20

Microsoft suspends business in Russia

Story Code : 982057
“We are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union, and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions,” reads the statement from the company president Brad Smith.

A string of major Western firms have quit the Russian market as a result of the sweeping sanctions imposed on the country over its invasion of Ukraine.

Microsoft Corporation is an American multinational technology firm that produces computer software and consumer electronics, and provides related services. Its best-known products are the Microsoft Windows operating system, Microsoft Office, and Internet Explorer.

Microsoft’s Windows is the most widely used operating system in the world, with a nearly 70% share of the desktop, tablet, and console market as of December 2021, according to Statista.com.
