0
Saturday 5 March 2022 - 04:27

Russia blocks Facebook

Story Code : 982061
Russia blocks Facebook

“Since October 2020, we have reordered 26 cases of discrimination against Russian media and information resources by Facebook,” the statement reads.
“In recent days, the social network has limited access to the accounts of the Zvezda TV channel, the RIA Novosti news agency, Sputnik, Russia Today, Lenta.ru, and the Gazeta.ru news outlets.”

Meta blocked access to accounts belonging to RT and Sputnik in the EU earlier this week, accusing the outlets of serving as a “propaganda arm.” Over the past week, Western private-owned tech giants and multiple government entities took action against Russian state-funded and state-affiliated outlets.

Google, for instance, restricted access to content by outlets owned by the government media holding Rossiya Segodnya on Google Discover and Google News. The holding blasted the move as “information manipulation.”

The renewed push against Russian state-affiliated media, which has been repeatedly targeted in the West for years already, comes amid the offensive in Ukraine that was launched by Moscow last week. Russia said it was the only option to end the bloodshed in Ukraine’s east, where the Kiev forces have been struggling with the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk for some eight years already.

Donetsk and Lugansk split from Ukraine after the 2014 Maidan coup, which ousted the country’s democratically-elected government. The new Kiev authorities launched a military operation to quell the unrest, leading to years of low-intensity warfare in the region.
Comment


Featured Stories
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
3 March 2022
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
3 March 2022
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
3 March 2022
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
3 March 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
2 March 2022
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
2 March 2022
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
2 March 2022
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
2 March 2022