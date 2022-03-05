0
Saturday 5 March 2022 - 04:47

North Korea launches ‘unidentified projectile’

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea
People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program, Seoul, South Korea, Feb. 27, 2022

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the launch in a message to reporters, according to the Yonhap News Agency. The Japanese Prime Minister’s Office then confirmed the launch on social media.

Saturday’s launch was North Korea’s ninth missile test this year. A North Korean missile launch towards the Sea of Japan was recorded last Sunday, while seven missile launches were recorded in January alone.

In February, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned North Korea that its January 30 launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile (IRBM) Hwasong-12 missile towards the Sea of Japan violated international law.

Calling the launch “a clear violation of Security Council resolutions,” Guterres’ spokesperson said it was “of great concern that the DPRK has again disregarded any consideration for international flight or maritime safety” and called on the country to refrain from “any further counterproductive actions.”
