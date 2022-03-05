0
Saturday 5 March 2022 - 06:03

Lviv Commander Slams ‘Israeli’ ‘Goodwill Statements’: We Need Air Defenses

Story Code : 982081
Lviv Commander Slams ‘Israeli’ ‘Goodwill Statements’: We Need Air Defenses
“We don’t need the support, but we need the weapons to protect ourselves,” Lviv Oblast governor Maksym Kozytskyy told The Times of ‘Israel’.

The comments from Kozytskyy, who also heads the province’s military administration during wartime, came as the national leadership in Kyiv has increasingly pressed a reluctant ‘Israel’ to offer defensive equipment, along with other Western nations.

Zionist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has refused repeated requests in this respect.

Kozytskyy said Ukraine was particularly interested at aerial systems like Iron Dome.

“We would like to address the government of ‘Israel’ to help us with such air defense systems,” he added.

A US official said Thursday that Russia had fired 480 missiles at Ukraine in the war’s first week.

The official added that Ukrainian air defenses are still intact and have been effective against the missiles.
Comment


Featured Stories
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
3 March 2022
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
3 March 2022
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
3 March 2022
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
3 March 2022
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
Saudi-led Coalition Conducts New Round of Airstrikes against Various Areas Across Yemen
2 March 2022
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
Russia: NATO Intelligences Behind Anti-Moscow Fake News About Ukraine Op
2 March 2022
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
US Nuclear Power Industry Pushing White House against Ban on Russian Uranium
2 March 2022
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
China Warns Citizens in US About “Malicious” Attacks
2 March 2022