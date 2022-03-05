Zelensky Fled to Poland and is 'Hiding in US Embassy,’ Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims

Islam Times - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky "urgently" left Kiev for Poland following the Russian military operation in Ukraine last week, according to Ukrainian opposition lawmaker Ilya Kiva.

The lawmaker claimed that Zelensky is hiding in the US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland’s capital, the Sputnik news agency reported."This is where he is set to continue to utilize the Ukrainian Army and civilians while making insane orders that cost thousands of human lives", Kiva said in a video message on his Telegram channel.Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region to “defend people” subjected to "genocide" there against government forces, stressing that Moscow has “no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.”US President Joe Biden called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," and the American media described it as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two assault by Russia.Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also claimed that Zelensky had fled Ukraine for Poland."Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. "He is now in Poland".