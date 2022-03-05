0
Saturday 5 March 2022 - 08:00

Zelensky Fled to Poland and is 'Hiding in US Embassy,’ Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims

Story Code : 982116
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is
The lawmaker claimed that Zelensky is hiding in the US Embassy in Warsaw, Poland’s capital, the Sputnik news agency reported.

"This is where he is set to continue to utilize the Ukrainian Army and civilians while making insane orders that cost thousands of human lives", Kiva said in a video message on his Telegram channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced last week a “special military operation” in Ukraine’s Donbas region to “defend people” subjected to "genocide" there against government forces, stressing that Moscow has “no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.”

US President Joe Biden called the Russian action an "unprovoked and unjustified attack," and the American media described it as the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two assault by Russia.

Earlier, Russian State Duma speaker Vyacheslav Volodin also claimed that Zelensky had fled Ukraine for Poland.

"Zelensky left Ukraine. Deputies of the Verkhovna Rada said that they could not get to him in Lvov,” he wrote on his Telegram channel. "He is now in Poland".
Comment


Featured Stories
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
US Supreme Court Rules in Favor of FBI in Muslim Surveillance Case
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
Washington Weighing Sanctions on India Over Buying Russian Weapons
5 March 2022
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
Russia Warns Terrorists Set for Deployment in Donbass Were Trained at US Base in Syria
5 March 2022
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is
Zelensky Fled to Poland and is 'Hiding in US Embassy,’ Ukrainian Lawmaker Claims
5 March 2022
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe
MoD: Russian Forces Take Control over City of Energodar Hosting Europe's Biggest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Accused of
Accused of 'Systematically' Targeting Muslims, Macron Launches Re-election Bid
4 March 2022
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
US Senator Calls For Assassination of Putin
4 March 2022
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
Fire Put Out At Europe’s Largest Nuclear Power Plant
4 March 2022
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
Ukraine Crisis, Expectedly, Caused Free Fall of Trust in US
4 March 2022
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
Moscow Wants List of Weapons that Can Never be Deployed in Ukraine: Russia’s FM
3 March 2022
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
War & Blockade: Yemen Suffering Toughest Petroleum Crisis
3 March 2022
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
Hamas: Intensified Resistance against Israeli Terrorism Necessary
3 March 2022
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
Iran Ready to Help Victims of Ukraine War
3 March 2022