Saturday 5 March 2022 - 08:51

Russia Has No Bad Intention toward Neighbors: Putin

Speaking at a televised speech on the ninth day of the military conflict in Ukraine, Putin said, “There are no bad intentions towards our neighbors. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions.”

“We fulfill all our obligations and will continue to fulfill them,” Putin said, adding that the Kremlin “did not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations.”

“All our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation,” he added.

Putin ordered a military campaign in Ukraine over concerns about NATO military activities close to its borders.

Putin said on Friday that “Russia is open to dialog with the Ukrainian side, as well as with everyone who wants peace in Ukraine. But under the condition that all Russian demands are met,” according to the Kremlin.

These include the neutral and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, its "denazification," recognition of Crimea as part of Russia and of the "sovereignty" of people in eastern Ukraine.

Last month, Putin signed a decree recognizing the breakaway Lugansk and Donetsk regions in eastern Ukraine as independent republics.

He also expressed “hope that during the planned third round of talks, the representatives of Kiev would take a reasonable and constructive position.”

Meanwhile, Russia and Ukraine are holding talks in Belarus for finding a way out of the conflict.

During the second round of talks on Friday, the two sides agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians from unspecified locations. A third round of talks is expected to take place next week.

In a phone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin also denied reports that Russian troops were bombing Ukrainian cities. He dismissed such information as “gross propaganda fakes,” according to his office.
