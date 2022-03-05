0
Saturday 5 March 2022 - 08:59

China Plans 7.1% Surge in 2022 Defense Spending

Premier Li Keqiang pledged to safeguard the country’s sovereignty and security with the increased funding for the People’s Liberation Army.

The spending figure - set at $229.47 billion - in the national budget released on Saturday is being closely watched by China’s neighbors and Washington to see how aggressively Beijing will beef up its military.

This year’s hike marks the seventh-consecutive single-digit increase, but it is the fastest pace since 2019.

China is nervous about challenges on numerous fronts, ranging from the democratic island Taiwan to US naval and air missions in the South China Sea as well as a border dispute with India.

In his state-of-the-nation address, Li said this year his government would modernize the military’s logistics and asset management systems, and build a modern weaponry and equipment management system.

“We will continue the reform of national defense and the military and step up innovations in defense science and technology,” he added, noting that “... unity between the military and government and between the military and the people will remain rock solid.”

The budget only gave a raw figure with no breakdown, and many diplomats and foreign experts believe Beijing under-reported the real number.
