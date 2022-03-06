0
Sunday 6 March 2022 - 02:47

IRGC Unveils Underground Missile, Drone Bases

Story Code : 982291
IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami unveiled the two bases hiding underground tunnel systems.
 
The subterranean bases accommodate ground-to-ground missile systems with new advanced equipment as well as assault drones capable of penetrating into the enemy’s radar and air defense networks.
 
This is the first time the IRGC Aerospace Force unveils an underground drone base.
 
The new base is furnished with homegrown drones with a range of 2,000 kilometers, twin missile launch platforms, and platforms for the launch of multiple drones.
 
A combination of accuracy and quality in the employment of the new military systems was put on display in a massive exercise, codenamed “Payambar-e Azam 17 (The Great Prophet)”, held in December 2021.
