Sunday 6 March 2022 - 04:02

Hezbollah: US Broker is Infiltrating from Mediating Maritime Border Demarcation into Plotting Normalization Deal between Lebanon & ‘Israel’

Addressing a mourning ceremony in southern Lebanon, MP Raad warned that the US broker mediating the demarcation of the maritime borders between Lebanon and the Zionist entity is utilizing the issue in order to plan a normalization deal between the two sides.

MP Raad wondered how Lebanon’s destiny would be if it is decided by a phone call received from the Us embassy in Beirut, in reeference to teh Lebanese governmental condemnation of the Russian operation in Ukraine.

For his part, member of Hezbollah bloc, MP Hasan Fadlallah, confirmed that the US administration is trying to rebuild the banking sector in Lebanon in order to remain capable of tracking the funds movement in the country.

MP Fadlallah warned against trusting the US administration and its mediation, stressing that Hezbollah will be confronting all Washington’s pressures on Lebanon.
