Kremlin Says World Too Big for Europe, US to Isolate Country Like Russia

Islam Times - The sanctions pressure exerted by several European states and the US cannot isolate a country like Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Saturday.

"Of course, some European countries, the US, Canada, Japan and some other states refused to cooperate, curtailed economic relations, imposed various restrictive measures. But this does not mean that Russia will be isolated. The world is too big for Europe and the US to isolate some country, especially such a big state like Russia," the Kremlin spokesman noted, TASS reported.As Peskov said, there are many other countries all over the world that are "much more balanced" in their policies and "have more reasonable attitude towards the dynamics of the international relations’ development"."Hence, we <…> are confident that the issue of isolation is out of question," the Kremlin spokesman emphasized.Peskov also expressed hope that the EU and NATO countries that "were overreacting and refusing to see many obvious things" would sooner or later understand Russia’s position.On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin in response to the appeal of the leaders of the republics of Donbass, decided to conduct a special military operation. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow’s plans do not include the occupation of Ukrainian territories. After that, the US, EU, and UK, as well as several other states, announced that they were imposing sanctions against Russian individuals and legal entities.The current economic scenario will be replaced by rapid economic growth, and foreign companies will return to the Russian market and will be interested in catching up, Peskov said."Russia was, is, and will always be a country seeking mutually beneficial relationships with foreign business; interested in being appealing in terms of investment. Yes, even though it is difficult to talk about investment attractiveness at the moment, time is passing quickly. Rapid economic growth will come next," he said.International companies will "return to the [Russian] market again and will be more than eager in catching up and reclaiming their positions", the Kremlin spokesman said."We will wait for them in some sectors very much. In other sectors we will wait less, because companies from other countries around the world will already take their place. This is a normal economic process," Peskov described the situation.At the same time, he noted that some companies are forced to leave the Russian market."And we understand the reasons why they do it," Peskov added, explaining that it was about "economic plundering" on the part of other states."Because they too can become targets of it," he stated.Peskov added that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not yet plan to hold meetings with foreign businesses amid the decision of individual companies to stop working in the country."No, such meetings are not planned right now," he said.